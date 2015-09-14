Newcastle continue Austin pursuit

Newcastle United's yearning for striker Charlie Austin may yet come to fruition, with the stars seeming to align for Steve McClaren.

The QPR man has scored five goals in six matches this Championship season in a blistering start, and Austin's coach Chris Ramsey admitted on Saturday that selling might be the only option come January.

Ramsey's comments came after Austin's fifth goal in as many outings, which could not spare them from a 2-1 loss at home to Nottingham Forest.

McClaren made sure of his interest ahead of Newcastle's trip to London to tackle West Ham on Monday, claiming the English striker was very much on the wish-list at St James' Park.

"He has been on Newcastle's radar from the second half of last season and during the summer, and he will stay on the radar, definitely," McClaren said.

Newcastle were joined by Tottenham and Crystal Palace in pursuing the now 26-year-old in the close-season, with Austin in the final year of his QPR contract.