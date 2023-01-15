Newcastle-Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic has penalty ruled out for double touch

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic netted from the penalty spot against former club Newcastle at St. James' Park on Sunday, but saw his effort ruled out after he slipped and touched the ball twice.

With the scores at 0-0, Fulham were awarded a penalty after two of their players went down after 65 minutes.

The appeals were initially waved away by the referee, but a penalty was awarded following a lengthy VAR check as Kieran Trippier was adjudged to have fouled Bobby Armani Decordova-Reid.

Mitrovic, who had already missed two from the spot this season, stepped up to convert with his effort.

But Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope appealed immediately after seeing Mitrovic slip and touch the ball twice as it rebounded onto his left foot and in following his stumble.

CAN YOU BELIEVE IT! 🤯Aleksandar Mitrović slips as he takes the penalty and the goal has been disallowed as he touched the ball twice! 😲

And the effort was quickly ruled out as the referee consulted with VAR.

Newcastle went on to win the game 1-0 after Alexander Isak headed home from a Callum Wilson cross in the 89th minute.