Newcastle hold talks over Northampton youngster
Premier League side Newcastle United and Northampton Town are in dialogue over a potential deal for young forward Ivan Toney.
Newcastle United have held talks with Northampton Town over the possibility of signing teenage striker Ivan Toney.
The 19-year-old scored eight goals in 40 League Two appearances last season as Northampton successful preserved their Football League status and media speculation suggests he could join Newcastle for £300,000.
Northampton boss Chris Wilder confirmed the two clubs have been in negotiations and told the Northampton Chronicle: "There has been speculation, and maybe it is one for the chairman to answer.
"There has been discussions, we can’t get away from that, and as I have said before, Ivan is a very, very good young player that will attract interest.
"I will know more where we are after I have had discussions with the chairman [on Sunday and Monday]."
Newcastle head coach Steve McClaren also continues to be heavily linked with QPR striker Charlie Austin, who netted 18 times in his debut Premier League season last term.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.