Newcastle hold talks over Northampton youngster

Newcastle United have held talks with Northampton Town over the possibility of signing teenage striker Ivan Toney.

The 19-year-old scored eight goals in 40 League Two appearances last season as Northampton successful preserved their Football League status and media speculation suggests he could join Newcastle for £300,000.

Northampton boss Chris Wilder confirmed the two clubs have been in negotiations and told the Northampton Chronicle: "There has been speculation, and maybe it is one for the chairman to answer.

"There has been discussions, we can’t get away from that, and as I have said before, Ivan is a very, very good young player that will attract interest.

"I will know more where we are after I have had discussions with the chairman [on Sunday and Monday]."

Newcastle head coach Steve McClaren also continues to be heavily linked with QPR striker Charlie Austin, who netted 18 times in his debut Premier League season last term.