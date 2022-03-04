Newcastle hopeful over Allan Saint-Maximin return

Newcastle could have Allan Saint-Maximin back for their Premier League clash with Brighton on Saturday.

The French winger has missed the last two matches with a calf injury but boss Eddie Howe was hopeful he would be able to return to training on Friday.

Matt Ritchie is closing in on a return from his knee injury but Isaac Hayden, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and Jamal Lewis all remain sidelined.

Brighton could welcome back Adam Lallana and Jeremy Sarmiento following spells out injured.

Enock Mwepu is also back in training but Saturday is likely to come too soon.

Adam Webster has suffered a slight setback with his groin injury and is unlikely to return before the international break.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Gillespie, Manquillo, Murphy, Targett, Krafth, Burn, Schar, Dummett, Fernandez, Lascelles, Shelvey, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Fraser, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wood, Gayle.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Steele, Cucurella, Duffy, Veltman, Bissouma, Dunk, Offiah, Lamptey, March, Mac Allister, Gross, Moder, Lallana, Caicedo, Alzate, Sarmiento, Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck, Ferguson.