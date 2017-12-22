Newcastle Jets 4 Western Sydney Wanderers 0: Jets blow away woeful Wanderers
Johnny Koutroumbis, Jason Hoffman, Ben Kantarovski and Steven Ugarkovic all scored as Newcastle Jets thumped Western Sydney Wanderers.
Newcastle Jets continued their impressive A-League form with a 4-0 thrashing of Western Sydney Wanderers at McDonald Jones Stadium.
The Wanderers appeared badly overmatched from the opening whistle and Dimitri Petratos had already seen a header ruled out for offside by the time Johnny Koutroumbis made the most of a backpedalling defence to pick out the bottom corner in the 11th minute.
Jason Hoffman was allowed to stride through a shambolic defence with an hour played to double the Jets' advantage before Western Sydney passed up a rare chance to get back onto the contest – substitute Oriel Riera slotting just wide from close range.
A double-save from Vedran Janjetovic in the Wanderers goal only briefly stemmed the tide as Ben Kantarovski made it three from Petratos' corner.
Newcastle saved the best until last when Steven Ugarkovic collected a backheel from the excellent Petratos and finished coolly.
Ernie Merrick's side are firmly on course to feature in the play-offs for the first time since they were A-League champions a decade ago, while the Wanderers are languishing third bottom with two wins to their name all season.
