Newcastle a mess 'from top to bottom' - Shearer

Alan Shearer has laid into his embattled former club Newcastle United after Saturday's defeat to AFC Bournemouth, warning they need change from top to bottom.

Bournemouth cantered to a 3-1 win against Newcastle at St James' Park, which left Steve McClaren's in 19th position and a point adrift of safety in the Premier League.

The third consecutive league loss drew criticism from club great Shearer, who warned via BBC's Match of the Day: "McClaren is in massive trouble. He has to take his fair share of the blame, but the whole club is a mess from top to bottom.

"We've seen statements from the chief executive to the fitness coach saying how fit all the players are, we've seen statements from the manager, the captain and the players saying they're backing the manager.

"But if that's the performance to say they're backing the manager, then they're in real trouble.

"There is no statement of intent on the pitch where it really matters.

"There are no academy players coming through.

"The team lacks character and leaders and when you've got a £15million striker on the bench that can't score goals and is sat on the bench that tells you where the problems lie, everywhere."

Newcastle are rumoured to be looking at former Manchester United and Everton manager David Moyes as a potential replacement for McClaren.