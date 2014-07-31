Newcastle 'monitoring' Remy, claims Pardew

QPR striker Remy spent last season on loan at St James' Park - scoring 14 goals in 27 games.

Having returned to Loftus Road, Remy was then in line for a switch to Anfield but is reported to have failed a medical.

Newcastle have been regularly linked with a permanent move for the player - who turned them down in favour of QPR during 2013 - and Pardew says the club are monitoring his future.

"I am surprised about what's happened with Loic because I thought he was signing for Liverpool and that door was slammed shut," he told the Newcastle Evening Chronicle.

"I didn't expect that, and we certainly had no problem with Loic during his time with us.

"So we shall monitor it as we go along."

Wednesday saw Newcastle continue their preparations for the new Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday - Ayoze Perez scoring his first goal for the club.

"We are monitoring things as we go and it's difficult when you ask questions about one player because I thought our young players were terrific [against Wednesday]," Pardew added.