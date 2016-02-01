Newcastle seal Doumbia loan move

Newcastle United have signed forward Seydou Doumbia on loan from Roma until the end of the season, with an option to make the switch permanent.

Steve McClaren's side swooped for the Ivory Coast striker, 28, on deadline day as they continue a busy transfer window by making him their fourth signing.

Henri Saivet, Jonjo Shelvey and Andros Townsend have already arrived as Newcastle bid to strengthen their squad and avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Doumbia, whose move is subject to him receiving the appropriate visa, only made 13 Serie A appearances for Roma, netting twice, after joining them in January 2015.

Following an unsuccessful six months in Italy, he spent the first half of this season back on loan at former club CSKA Moscow, scoring 11 goals in all competitions including a strike against Manchester United in the Champions League.

Doumbia spent five years at CSKA prior to his move to Roma and struck 61 times in 95 Russian Premier League outings during that initial spell in Moscow.

The forward revealed the move was the completion of a lifelong dream to play in the Premier League.

"I'm delighted to be a Newcastle United player," Doumbia told his new club's official website. "I have already started to prepare. I have arrived and I'm ready to go.

"It has always been a dream to play in the Premier League and now that dream has come true, so I'm absolutely delighted.

"I am looking forward to helping the club get some wins and climb the table."

McClaren was delighted to sign a player who has proven he can score at the highest level of the game.

The Newcastle head coach said: "It is no secret that we have been looking to add to our options in the striking area.

"We have been searching for a forward and were delighted when the opportunity arose to take Seydou on loan.

"He is a natural goalscorer, someone who has scored goals in the Champions League and has played at the highest level. We believe he can make a mark in this team."