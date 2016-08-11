Newcastle star Sissoko waiting for Real Madrid

Newcastle United star Moussa Sissoko has set his heart on a transfer to Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old, who impressed for France in their run to the final of Euro 2016, has been linked with a move away from St James' Park since Newcastle were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Liverpool were reportedly considering a £35million bid some weeks ago, while Madrid and Juventus have also emerged as reported admirers of the midfielder.

Sissoko has admitted he is hoping to receive a call from Zinedine Zidane before the transfer window closes on August 31.

"I hope Real will come for me. I'm still waiting," he told the BBC World Service.

"If Real Madrid are interested in you, then of course you will be happy, but right now I am still a Newcastle player."

Sissoko hopes Newcastle fans understand his desire to move to a major club after spending three and a half years on Tyneside.

"They need to understand," he said. "I gave everything for this club and I want to play some big games. For that I need to go somewhere else.

"I want to play in the Premier League, I want to play for a big club who can get into the Champions League. That's why I said I want to leave this year.

"I've spent a lot of time here and now it's time to look forward. The fans need to understand my situation. I hope they will and that everything will be okay."