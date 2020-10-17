Newcastle United announce signing of young South African defender

Premier League club Newcastle United have announced the signing of 19-year-old defender Bradley Cross on a two-year deal.

The Magpies confirmed Cross’ arrival on Friday evening after a successful trial with the club.

Cross will joins on a free transfer and will now link up with Newcastle's U-23 side.

"I'm very excited to be joining Newcastle United," Cross told nufc.co.uk.

"I know it's one of the biggest clubs in England with its history and it's always been a dream of mine to play in the UK. It is an amazing achievement for me.

"I've spoken to the coach (Chris Hogg) and he's spoken of the ideas he has for me. I feel like I bring something different to the team and the coach encourages me to play to my strengths, which is something that has been very helpful. There is also a pathway to try and get into the first-team.

"I'm a left footed centre-back that loves playing football. I like when the ball is at my feet and love playing out from the back, looking for those window passes to break the lines.

"I want to help the team out as much as possible and just leave all I have out there on the pitch, giving 100 per cent for every game and training session."