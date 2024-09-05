The Ultimate Brighton & Hove Albion quiz
The ultimate Brighton & Hove Albion quiz coming up, with 40 questions that only diehard Seagulls supporters will get
Fancy a football quiz? How about the ultimate Brighton and Hove Albion quiz? Course you do!
We do like to be beside the seaside, after all. From having to move home to making the Amex a fortress and getting into Europe, it’s quite the ride for Seagulls fans over the last couple of decades.
So how much of it do you remember, exactly? Let’s test your Brighton knowledge.
MORE QUIZZES Premier League quizzes
We’ve come up with a whopping 40 questions about Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club. Luckily, you have no time limit, so you can take your time on this.
We’ve got questions on grounds, questions on the players that played there and questions on records and stats concerning the Sussex outfit. We’ve gone from the infancy of Brighton right through to the modern day – so there’s something for everyone.
By the way, you have help available to you, too. That’s right: just sign in below and you can access the hint button to randomly remove one of the
Remember to share with your mates @FourFourTwo. What are you still waiting for?
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
The Ultimate Brighton & Hove Albion quiz
More Brighton & Hove Albion quizzes and Premier League quizzes
ARSENAL The Ultimate quiz
ASTON VILLA The Ultimate quiz
BOURNEMOUTH The Ultimate quiz
BRENTFORD The Ultimate quiz
CHELSEA The Ultimate quiz
CRYSTAL PALACE The Ultimate quiz
EVERTON The Ultimate quiz
FULHAM The Ultimate quiz
IPSWICH TOWN The Ultimate quiz
LEICESTER CITY The Ultimate quiz
LIVERPOOL The Ultimate quiz
MANCHESTER CITY The Ultimate quiz
MANCHESTER UNITED The Ultimate quiz
NEWCASTLE UNITED The Ultimate quiz
NOTTINGHAM FOREST The Ultimate quiz
SOUTHAMPTON The Ultimate quiz
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR The Ultimate quiz
WEST HAM UNITED The Ultimate quiz
WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS The Ultimate quiz
Quiz! Can you name the 26 highest-scoring Premier League players by letter of the alphabet?
Quiz! Can you name every team to have won promotion to the Premier League?
Quiz! Can you name every stadium to ever host a Premier League game?
Quiz! Can you name the 50 foreign players with the most Premier League appearances?
Quiz! Can you name every player to score at least four own goals in the Premier League?
Quiz! Can you name every BBC Goal of the Season of the Premier League era?
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.