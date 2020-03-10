Floyd Mayweather tells fans to 'let me know' in response to Newcastle United takeover possiblity

Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather has spoken out on a possible Newcastle United takeover bid.

Mayweather teased he would be game for making an offer to buy Newcastle United during his 'An Evening With...' tour at the 02 City Hall.

The 43-year-old is now retired but will go down as one of boxing's all-time greats, having won world titles in five different weight divisions.

Mayweather was victorious against the likes of Oscar De La Hoya, Ricky Hatton, Canelo Alvarez and, of course, his main rival Manny Pacquiao.

His 20-year career has seen him earn some of the biggest paychecks in sport and his 'Money' nickname reflects his huge earnings.

There was none bigger than the fight against Conor McGregor, who crossed over from the UFC to box with Mayweather.

Mayweather was discussing his illustrious career in the ring before host Steve Wraith took his chance and landed a question about Newcastle.

As per the Chronicle, when asked whether he would be interested in buying the Magpies, Mayweather said: "In the US we call it soccer but the Newcastle football team is an unbelievable team.

"If the people want me to buy the Newcastle team let me know."

It's well known that Newcastle fans are keen to see the back of owner Mike Ashley, whose 13-year reign has seen the club flit between the Premier League and Championship.

Fans believe that, as a former heavyweight of the English game, Newcastle deserve an owner who's willing to invest considerably.

There have been rumours of a bid from the Saudi Investment Fund, but the noise has faded of late.

