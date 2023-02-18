Newcastle's Nick Pope to miss Carabao Cup final vs Manchester United after red card
Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope will miss the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United after a red card against Liverpool
Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope will miss the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley after he was sent off in the Magpies' Premier League clash against Liverpool on Saturday.
Pope, who had already conceded two goals, was sent off for handling the ball outside his area in the first half of Newcastle's game against the Reds.
The England international slid to the ground in an attempt to cut out a long ball from Alisson Becker for Mohamed Salah. However, he seemed to misjudge the flight of the ball and instinctively stuck out a hand when he realised he was not going to make contact.
He was shown a straight red card and will now be suspended for next weekend's Wembley final against Manchester United.
Newcastle's second-choice goalkeeper is Martin Dubravka, who has already played in the Carabao Cup this season for Manchester United following a loan spell and is therefore cup-tied.
That could mean a first competitive start in almost two years for former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius, who last featured for Union Berlin on February 28, 2021.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
