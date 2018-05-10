The next thing is to win a trophy - Pochettino targets silverware after securing top-four finish

Mauricio Pochettino believes Tottenham must win a trophy to take the next step in their development after securing a top-four finish in the Premier League for a third successive year.

Harry Kane scored the only goal as Tottenham overcame Newcastle United at Wembley on Wednesday, with the 1-0 result making sure they will be back in the Champions League next season.

They are also certain to finish above London neighbours Arsenal and Chelsea, meaning they will be the leading club from the capital for the first time since 1995.

While pointing to the achievement as a further sign of progress, Pochettino understands the pressure is now on to start securing silverware.

"The first step is always to be competitive, to reduce the gap to the top four. That was the challenge four years ago," he told the media after the game against Newcastle.

"Now, after 23 years in the Premier League, this is the first time Tottenham are above the other London clubs.

"The next thing is to win a trophy, but you need to build. We are not at a club that wins a lot in the last [few] years. To create a winning mentality you must build it step by step, then be competitive with the big sides."

23 - Son Heung-Min has been directly involved in more home goals in all competitions for Spurs this season than any other player (14 goals, 9 assists). Catalyst.May 9, 2018

Tottenham will play one more game at their temporary home - against Leicester City on Sunday - before moving into their state-of-the-art stadium built at White Hart Lane.

Pochettino appreciates the players and staff will take some time to settle into their new surroundings.

"For the club it is a massive thing to go and move to the new stadium and play Champions League," the former Southampton boss added.

"It will be another challenge, another massive challenge because it will be the same as it was to play at Wembley.

"Yes, it will be a fantastic stadium but you need to make the new stadium your home, like [it] was with Wembley.

"You will need time to let that happen. I'm sure we at the club, and these players and staff, have the experience to build and create [something] in a new building, to make it feel like home."