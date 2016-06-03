Neymar and Justin Bieber show off ball juggling skills

While Brazil gear up for the Copa America Centenario in the United States, captain Neymar has been practicing his touch with Justin Bieber.

Neymar was left out of Dunga's squad for the competition with the skipper opting for the Olympic Games as the one post-season event Barcelona would permit him to participate in during the close-season.

And the 24-year-old took part in a spot of ball juggling with world famous pop star Bieber to ensure he does not go rusty ahead of the Games in Rio.

The Canadian, who trained with Barca in 2011, proved a good match for the Brazil captain as the pair showed off their skills in the singer's back garden and the results of their knock-a-round were posted on Instagram.