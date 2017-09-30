Neymar & Cavani inspire PSG's most-prolific first half in Ligue 1

Neymar and Edinson Cavani were key as Paris Saint-Germain scored five goals in the opening period of a Ligue 1 match for the first time in their history on Saturday.

PSG took a 5-1 lead over Bordeaux into the break at the Parc des Princes following an electric opening period in the French capital.

Neymar took just five minutes to get Unai Emery's side on the board with a sensational 30-yard free-kick that looped into the top-left corner, and he set up Cavani for their second just seven minutes later.

Thomas Meunier enhanced PSG's advantage before Younousse Sankhare pulled one back for the visitors, but their hopes of a comeback were swiftly ended.

Otavio's handball inside the box gave Neymar an opportunity to score from the spot that he did not pass up – his penalty-taking dispute with Cavani seemingly settled as he celebrated by hugging the Uruguayan – and an exquisite volley from Draxler completed a phenomenal 45 minutes from the Ligue 1 leaders.