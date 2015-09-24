Neymar confirms United talks

Barcelona forward Neymar has confirmed Manchester United made contact ahead of a possible move to Old Trafford but no offer was made.

Neymar was sensationally linked with a move to United before the transfer window shut on September 1.

United manager Louis van Gaal was tight-lipped on the proposed transfer before opting to sign French teenager Anthony Martial, while Barca counterpart Luis Enrique refused to be drawn on reports at the time.

Now 23-year-old Brazil international Neymar has lifted the lid on the situation, telling ESPN Brasil: "We had conversations [with United], but there was nothing concrete.



"I heard that there were offers, but none made it to me."

Neymar, who helped Barca to the treble last term, has scored three goals in five matches this season.