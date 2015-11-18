Neymar could be forced to leave Barcelona, says player's father

Neymar could be forced to leave Barcelona if his tax evasion case is not resolved, according to the player's father.

A Brazilian court has frozen £31.3million worth of assets belonging to the Barca attacker, his family and related businesses, with the 23-year-old alleged to have evaded £10.5m worth of taxes in Brazil from 2011 to 2013.

Neymar, who has scored 13 goals in 14 appearances for his club side this term, is enjoying a rich vein of form but his father revealed his future at Camp Nou could be jeopardised by the ongoing investigations.

"We are talking about a [contract] renewal but we need to solve some things," Neymar Sr told Cadena SER.

"We need to know if Spain accepts our situation. It's hard for us because we are receiving many attacks, from Brazil and from Spain. Neymar is a star and works his image here and from Brazil.

"We're talking to everyone to know what to do with this matter because we don't want to be in Spain two, three, four, five or 10 years and then we are caught by surprise by saying that our structure is wrong. We need to know if things are right for us.

"We must do the right things and know if Spain let us work. We need to stop these investigations. We want the peace of mind.

"His image is not associated with his job. His image is part of a company in Brazil, which has existed since 2006. It is not now that we've taken advantage of his image.

"For years we've been working with this company. I do not want to talk about persecution but if we don't have a comfortable situation to work we cannot stay in Spain.

"We never had such big fiscal problems in Brazil. After arriving in Spain the attacks began and the attacks have now spread to Brazil. We will respect the contract he has with the club but we don't want a renewal without peace of mind."

Brazil international Neymar still has three years remaining on his contract with Barcelona but has been linked with a move to Premier League side Manchester United in recent months.