Neymar dedicates 100th Barcelona goal to team-mates

Neymar revelled in his milestone match and thanked his team-mates after joining the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in Barcelona's 100-goal club.

The 25-year-old Brazilian forward made it a century of goals in 177 matches for the LaLiga titleholders as Barca routed Granada 4-1 on Sunday.

Neymar - who arrived at Camp Nou from Santos in 2013 - brought up his landmark in stoppage time with a left-footed volley, to follow in the footsteps of countrymen Rivaldo and Evaristo and become the third Brazilian player to reach the milestone at Barca.

"I am happy to reach goal 100 and I dedicate it to my colleagues who always help me," Neymar told Barca TV.

"I am happy with the victory that is the important thing.

"I stay with everyone because everyone has been important, but the best of all was the first in the Super Cup."

Neymar came into the LaLiga contest having scored against Paraguay and Uruguay during CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying.

He has scored 15 goals in all competitions for Barcelona this season.