Neymar delighted with European hat-trick

Neymar scored for the first time in Europe's premier club competition in the 44th minute of Barca's 6-1 thumping of the Scottish Premiership outfit.

And he added two more shortly after the break, with an outstanding piece of trickery before his third delighting the Camp Nou crowd.

The win saw Barcelona finish a tough Group H with four wins from six matches, and the Brazilian forward is hopeful of producing more of the same in the knockout stages.

"I needed a match like this - I hope it continues," Neymar told Barcelona's official website.

"I'll save the match ball so that my team-mates can sign it. I'm very pleased that I scored a hat-trick in the Champions League, we played really well, and that's what is important."

The Catalan giants will now enter the last 16 as one of the competition's favourites but could face either Manchester City or Arsenal in the next round.

Asked who he would like to play, Neymar said: "I don't have any preferences, we have to respect the team we're paired up with."

Neymar - who became the first player to score a hat-trick in the Champions League and the Copa Libertadores with his treble against Celtic - has scored eight goals in 21 appearances for the Spanish champions since his close-season switch from Santos.