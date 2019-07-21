Real Madrid to rival Barcelona for Neymar by offering Gareth Bale in sensational swap deal

Real Madrid could rival Barcelona for the signing of Neymar by offering Gareth Bale to PSG.

The Independent report that figures close to the Brazil international are trying to persuade Madrid to enter the race by including the out-of-favour Bale in a proposal to the French champions.

Neymar is desperate to leave the Parc des Princes this summer, with Barcelona heavily linked with the player they sold for £198m in 2017.

However, the Blaugrana's recent big-money capture of Antoine Griezmann has cast doubt on their ability to finance a deal for the most expensive player of all time.

Bale, meanwhile, remains unwanted by Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, who said on Sunday that "we hope he leaves soon".

The former Tottenham forward is not keen on a move to the Chinese Super League, and agent Jonathan Barnett has said that "there could be a surprise" when addressing his future.

