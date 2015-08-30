Neymar knows nothing of Man United interest

Neymar has dismissed speculation linking him with a move from Barcelona to Manchester United.

The Brazil forward is said to be the subject of interest from the Premier League club, although both Barcelona coach Luis Enrique and United manager Louis van Gaal have refused to comment on the rumours.

Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu, meanwhile, has indicated his club will enter into negotiations over a contract extension for the former Santos star.

And, speaking after a 1-0 La Liga win over Malaga on Saturday, Neymar said: "I know nothing of Manchester, I'm outside of all this and don't listen to it.

"I am happy in Barcelona and the fans of Barca can be calm."

Neymar, who moved to Camp Nou in June 2013, scored 39 goals last season as Barca won La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League.