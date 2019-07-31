Barcelona and PSG arrange decisive Neymar talks – in Liverpool...

The Brazilian winger wants to leave the French capital this summer and has been strongly linked with a return to the Camp Nou club, who he left in a world record €222 million move two years ago.

According to El Mundo Deportivo, a face-to-face meeting has been scheduled between PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and his Barça counterpart Josep Maria Bartomeu in Liverpool on Friday, August 16.

The Merseyside city is hosting an ECA summit on Champions League reforms that day, which both clubs will be attending.

The one-to-one talks could prove decisive in breaking the deadlock for a deal, with just two more weeks remaining in the transfer market after the summit.

However, the Catalan club are said to be relaxed about the situation as they don’t view Neymar’s arrival as essential to their hopes of winning silverware next season.

Barça would only consider a player exchange deal and could offer Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti in an effort to meet what they believe to be Neymar’s valuation of €170 million.

The Ligue 1 season gets underway next weekend and PSG begin their campaign at home to Nimes on Sunday, August 11.

