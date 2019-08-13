Neymar has chosen his preferred destination between Barcelona and Real Madrid – but it's not that simple

PSG forward Neymar would prefer to join Barcelona than Real Madrid, according to Le Parisien.

The Brazil international wants to swap Ligue 1 for La Liga before the Spanish transfer window closes on September 2.

PSG also want to sell a player they paid a world-record £198m for in summer 2017, but only if the price is right.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are both keeping tabs on the situation, with Neymar favouring a return to the Camp Nou over a move to the Bernabeu.

Nevertheless, Barça are yet to submit a satisfactory offer to PSG, who were left unimpressed by their cash-plus-Philippe Coutinho proposal.

And that could allow Madrid to jump to the front of the queue, although they will first need to sell at least two first-teamers to raise the necessary funds.

