Neymar, Rafinha and Douglas Costa named in Brazil's Olympics squad

Neymar, Rafinha and Douglas Costa have been named in Brazil's squad for their home Olympics.

As expected after he sat out the Copa America Centenario, Barcelona attacker Neymar is one of the Selecao's three overage players for the Under-23 tournament.

The other two others are Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa and 37-year-old goalkeeper Fernando Prass.

Neymar's Barcelona team-mate Rafinha is selected having had to withdraw from Brazil's Copa America squad prior to the tournament in the United States due to injury.

In-demand forwards Gabriel Barbosa and Gabriel Jesus – who have both been linked with big-money moves to Europe – are both included along with Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos and Lazio attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson.

The tournament marks the return of Shakhtar Donetsk's Fred after a doping suspension that has kept him out of action since December.

Brazil are hoping to win their first football gold medal at the Olympic tournament, which begins on August 4.

Rogerio Micale's side will contest Group A alongside South Africa, Iraq and Denmark and begin preparations with a friendly against Japan on July 30.

After the squad was announced, Micale said: "Neymar is one of the best players in the world, and any coach would like to have him.

"I know what Olympic gold means for Brazil. I have been waiting for this moment for a very long time, now I'm eager and ready."

Brazil Olympic squad:

Goalkeepers: Fernando Prass (Palmeiras), Uilson (Atletico Mineiro).

Defenders: Luan (Vasco da Gama), Rodrigo Caio (Sao Paulo), Marquinhos (Paris-Saint Germain), Douglas Santos (Atletico Mineiro), Zeca (Santos), William (Internacional).

Midfielders: Rafinha (Barcelona), Rodrigo Dourado (Internacional), Fred (Shakhtar Donetsk), Thiago Maia (Santos), Felipe Anderson (Lazio).

Attackers: Neymar (Barcelona), Douglas Costa (Bayern Munich), Gabriel Barbosa (Santos), Gabriel Jesus (Palmeiras), Luan (Gremio).