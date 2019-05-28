Neymar wants this astonishing salary at Real Madrid – report

Neymar and his representatives have set his price at £1.2 million per week, according to AS.

Most clubs would be put off by such demands, but Real Madrid are reportedly still operating well below their wage allowance and thus able to consider it.

However, Los Blancos still feel they need to move on deadwood – such as Gareth Bale – in order to fund a number of potential deals.

Eden Hazard is set to join Madrid after the Europa League final, but Christian Eriksen, Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are all still being pursued.

It's thought that one of Neymar and Mbappe must leave PSG in order for them both to thrive outside of one another's shadow.

