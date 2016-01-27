Neymar returns, Turan out for Barcelona-Athletic Copa clash

Neymar is set to return to action for Barcelona in Wednesday's Copa del Rey quarter-final clash against Athletic Bilbao.

The Brazil captain sat out Barca's 2-1 Liga victory at Malaga on Saturday with a hamstring injury but has been named in Luis Enrique's 18-man matchday squad alongside fellow forward Luis Suarez, who has completed a two-match Copa del Rey suspension.

Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta have recovered from a bout of flu but fellow midfielder Arda Turan is still laid low and will miss the match.

Holders Barcelona take a 2-1 aggregate advantage into the Camp Nou encounter against last season's beaten finalists following last week's first leg.

Munir and Neymar scored first-half goals before prolific striker Aritz Aduriz struck a minute from time to give Athletic hope.