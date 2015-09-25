Neymar reveals Ballon d'Or target

Barcelona star Neymar is determined to one day win the Ballon d'Or, but says he would settle for a podium finish in this year's award.

Team-mate Lionel Messi and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo have shared the last seven individual accolades between them, with Kaka's success in 2007 the last to be won by anyone other than the Argentina and Portugal icons.

Neymar, 23, is one of the leading candidates to break their stranglehold on the game's biggest personal prize but he would settle for being rated as the best of the rest in 2015.

"To be the best in the world is a dream of any player," the Brazil international told ESPN.

"I aim to continue doing my job, giving my best and evolving every season. I hope to be at least among the top three nominations for the Golden Ball, I hope I can get that."

Neymar scored his third goal of the season in Barca's shock 4-1 defeat to Celta Vigo on Wednesday and is expecting a difficult season now that they are European champions.

He continued: "It is more complicated because from the moment you arrive at the top, it is hard to stay there.

"We are the team to beat, the team everyone is watching. Teams do everything to win against us so it becomes increasingly difficult. But we have to find solutions to win the games and continue our work.

"My first season here was about learning. My second was realisation and achievement by winning titles that I always dreamed of and making history in Barcelona.

"In my third year I hope it is a dream. I hope to continue my work with my team-mates and keep winning, then get titles at the end of the season."