Neymar revelling in partnership with Messi
Barcelona star Neymar is thrilled to be playing with Lionel Messi, describing the Argentinian as a "genius".
The 21-year-old Brazilian joined the Spanish champions in a reported €57 million deal from Santos in May, and has already become an integral part of Gerardo Martino's first-team plans.
Neymar - who is currently on international duty - said he has been welcomed by everyone at Camp Nou.
And he is particularly enjoying playing alongside four-time world player of the year Messi, with the duo contributing 10 goals between them in La Liga this season.
"Everyone at the club, my team-mates, coaches, employees and fans are treating me very well," he told Chinese magazine Titan Sport.
"It's an honour for me to play alongside him (Messi). He's a genius.
"(I want) to be able to help him more on the pitch."
Neymar also reserved praise for Martino, adding: "He's a great coach.
"It's fantastic to be able to work with Tata (Martino) and I hope this season will be wonderful for everyone."
