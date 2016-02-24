Neymar technically better than Messi and Ronaldo - Cafu

Former Brazil international Cafu feels Neymar has already surpassed both his Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi as well as Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo when it comes to his technical ability.

Neymar had to settle for third at the 2015 FIFA Ballon d'Or behind Messi and Ronaldo, but Cafu nonetheless feels his compatriot is already on a higher level than the illustrious duo in one area of his game.

"Looking at his technical skills, I would say Neymar is stronger than Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo right now," Cafu told reporters.

Neymar has been a key figure for Brazil since making his debut in August 2010, but he was unable to lead his country to glory at the 2014 World Cup or last year's Copa America.

Cafu is adamant Neymar is the Selecao's undisputed star, though, although he has stressed the Barcelona man cannot do it all on his own.

"Neymar is the best Brazilian out there," he added.

"He is on another level than the other Brazilians.

"But Brazil need a united team more than anything else. Only a united team can guarantee a strong Selecao."