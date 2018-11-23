Neymar won't return to Barcelona – Xavi

Barcelona great Xavi believes there is no chance Neymar will return to the LaLiga champions.

Neymar is in his second season at Paris Saint-Germain after leaving Camp Nou in 2017, but the 26-year-old is already linked with a return to Barca.

The Brazil star reportedly met with Andre Cury, an advisor to Barca in terms of signings, during the international break.

But Xavi – who won eight LaLiga titles and four Champions Leagues at Barca – dismissed any suggestions Neymar could return to the club.

"I don't see it. I don't see it. I also think it didn't work out well, I don't see it in any way," he told Cadena SER on Thursday.

"I read a lot of press because I'm up to date with everything football, but I see zero chances that Neymar can return to Barcelona."

Neymar has scored 13 goals in 16 games for PSG this season as he enjoys another prolific campaign.

Xavi praised the former Santos star's ability and believes Neymar can reach the same level as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

"If he is mature and works, he will be close to Cristiano and Messi," he said.

"He can be decisive, but it depends on him."