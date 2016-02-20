Neymar would welcome Ronaldo at Barcelona

Barcelona forward Neymar says he would relish the chance to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Camp Nou.

The Brazil and Portugal internationals have both seen their futures shrouded in doubt in recent months, with Ronaldo linked with a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season and Neymar understood to be targeted by Manchester United.

Rumours have also linked Neymar with a shock switch to rivals Madrid as protracted contract talks with the European champions rumble on, yet the 24-year-old has said the opportunity to add Ronaldo to Barca's fearsome attack would be a welcome one.

"I'm a fan of Cristiano; he's a legend, one of a kind. It would be very good if he played for Barcelona," he told A Bola.

Pep Guardiola's move to Manchester City later this year and Jose Mourinho's rumoured appointment as Louis van Gaal's successor at United have led to growing speculation that Neymar could consider a switch to the Premier League.

But the former Santos star, despite admitting his admiration for the two coaches, is fully focused on Luis Enrique's side.

"I admire them both, I've been following both of their paths for some time. But my coach is Luis Enrique and I defend Barcelona," he said.

Neymar considers the Liga leaders to boast one of the finest sides in football history and says there is much more to their success than the goalscoring exploits of himself, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

He warns, however, that becoming the first side to defend the Champions League title will be far from straightforward.

"I think the team is not only this trident, we can be considered one of the best in history," he said. "I love playing with my team-mates and I feel very proud to be part of this team.

"It's difficult [to defend the Champions League], there are great teams, as good as Barcelona. I can only guarantee that we won't lack the determination to try."