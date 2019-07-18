Nicolo Zaniolo race intensifies as Manchester United fight Tottenham for Roma star

The 20-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough season with the Giallorossi in 2018/19, earning his first Italy cap as a reward.

His form caught the attention of several top clubs in Europe, with Juventus and Spurs showing interest.

However, Calciomercato reports that United have now entered the race and see the midfielder as an ideal fit to strengthen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad this summer.

The Old Trafford club could now launch an effort to reach the front of the queue by putting together a proposal that would push them ahead of Tottenham and Juve.

