Tottenham desperate to land Nicolo Zaniolo – and could offer this player in exchange

Tottenham are keen to sign Nicolo Zaniolo and could offer Roma Toby Alderweireld in a part-exchange deal, report Corriere dello Sport.

Zaniolo was one of the breakout stars in European football last term, with the midfielder establishing himself as a key man for the Giallorossi following his move from Inter.

The 22-year-old also caught the eye at this summer’s European Under-21 Championship, despite Italy’s group-stage elimination.

Spurs have clearly been impressed by the youngster’s performances in the last year, and Mauricio Pochettino is keen to secure his signature this summer.

It is thought that Tottenham have agreed personal terms with Zaniolo, but they must now meet Roma’s £50m asking price.

The north Londoners could attempt to reduce the fee by offering players in exchange, with Alderweireld – who has been linked with Roma this summer – and Moussa Sissoko reportedly being considered as options.

