Niersbach: Low still "ideal" coach for Germany

Low, who took over after the 2006 World Cup, has steered the team to a Euro 2008 final spot and last four appearances at the 2010 World Cup and this year's Euros.

Following their 2-1 semi-final loss to Italy in June, Low has been under growing criticism for failing to deliver a trophy. His contract runs to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Germany's opening two World Cup qualifying wins have also been less than impressive.

"Joachim Low is competent, straightforward, serious. He is and remains for the DFB the ideal national team coach," Niersbach told the WAZ newspaper group.

"We should also not forget that we are second in the world rankings and it cannot be that after every Euro 15 coaches are fired and only one stays on."

Among those critical of Low's work has been Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness, who said the coach should be tougher with his players.

"It is wise for the DFB to stick with continuity," said Niersbach. "Only Denmark's Morten Olsen has been longer in his job than Low in Europe. All other teams have changed coaches many times.

"I ask with what success? By the way Spain had to wait 44 years for another title before winning [Euro] 2008."