Nigeria drop Odemwingie for disciplinary reasons

The West Bromwich Albion player has been disciplined for allegedly leaving after the 4-0 home win over Ethiopia in March, missing the 3-0 friendly win against Kenya two days later.

"Odemwingie left camp without permission after the Ethiopia game," coach Samson Siasia was quoted as saying by his press officer Colin Udoh on his Twitter account.

A Twitter outburst at the coach in March, when Odemwingie accused Siasia of having "issues" with him and tweeted about pressure on him to play in a friendly against Kenya while carrying an injury, overshadowed Nigeria's last two games.

Odemwingie first wrote: "Unlike me my finishing in training today was good. Hearing something that Siasia is angry I left. He needs to think a bit or he got issues."

He soon deleted the comment but then posted: "Managed to play the official (game against Ethiopia). A friendly in an empty stadium (versus Kenya), struggling with an injury preferred not to play. And it became an issue???"

Former England under-21 internationals Shola Ameobi and Victor Moses were placed on stand-by by Siasia in the case of withdrawals, the Nigerian Football Federation said.

Striker Moses was supposed to make his debut in March but Nigerian officials forgot to make an application to FIFA for a change in his national status and he had to return to Wigan Athletic without playing in either game.

Newcastle United forward Ameobi has never before committed to playing for Nigeria.

Siasia recalled full-back Yusuf Muhammed, who missed last year's World Cup in South Africa because of injury, to replace Adefemi Olubayo, who died in a car crash in Greece last month.