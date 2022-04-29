Nir Bitton back for Celtic ahead of Old Firm derby
By PA Staff published
Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton will be available for Sunday’s visit of Rangers.
The Israel international has sat out recent games with a fitness issue but he returned to training on Friday.
Right-back Josip Juranovic remains on the sidelines with the injury he picked up in the recent Scottish Cup defeat by Rangers at Hampden.
Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst will assess his squad ahead of the trip to Celtic Park.
The Light Blues are in recovery mode since the 1-0 defeat by RB Leipzig in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final on Thursday night.
Striker Kemar Roofe (knee) and midfielder Aaron Ramsey (hamstring) remain out while defender Filip Helander (foot), striker Alfredo Morelos (thigh) and attacker Ianis Hagi (knee) are out for the season.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.