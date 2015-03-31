N'Koulou returns to full Marseille training

The Cameroon international underwent surgery on his left knee last month and has not played for the Ligue 1 title chasers since January.

But a statement on Marseille's official website read: "The defender took part in a game with several members of the 'elite' squad, under the keen eye of OM's medical staff.

"He stayed on the field after the game to take part in other exercises along with the rest of the squad."

Marseille trail league leaders and defending champions PSG by two points going into the clash at the Stade Velodrome and are also a point behind second-placed Lyon in absorbing battle at the top of the table.