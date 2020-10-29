No change for Wolves as Crystal Palace problems ease

Wolves are likely to have an unchanged squad for Friday’s Premier League visit of Crystal Palace.

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo confirmed a number of players need to be assessed for knocks but he is expected to have close to a fully fit squad to pick from.

Jonny remains sidelined as he continues to recover from the serious knee injury he suffered at the end of last season.

Palace have been boosted by a number of returning players, with Gary Cahill and James Tomkins fully fit for Friday’s game.

James McCarthy returned to training this week, while Jordan Ayew and Jack Butland are also back with the group after a period of self-isolation following positive Covid-19 tests.

Tyrick Mitchell is a doubt after taking a knock in training on Wednesday and Joel Ward may also miss out against Wolves. Connor Wickham and Wayne Hennessey remain long-term absentees.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Buur, Semedo, Kilman, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Coady, Hoever, Boly, Saiss, Moutinho, Neves, Vitinha, Dendoncker, Traore, Podence, Neto, Jimenez, Silva.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Butland, Henderson, Ward, Clyne, Kelly, Sakho, Dann, Tomkins, Cahill, Kouyate, Mitchell, Van Aanholt, Schlupp, McCarthy, McArthur, Meyer, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Townsend, Eze, Zaha, Benteke, Batshuayi, Ayew.