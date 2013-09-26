No deal with Bayern, says Lewandowski

The Poland international striker was heavily linked with Bayern in the close-season, following a goal-laden campaign that saw him help Dortmund to the UEFA Champions League final - where they were beaten 2-1 by the Bavarian club.

Lewandowski intimated earlier this week that he would sign a pre-contract agreement with the German treble winners in January, but has now backtracked on those claims.

"I was a bit shocked after I saw the video of Tuesday's interview. I only wanted to make clear that I cannot sign a contract anywhere until January," he told Bild.

"My only intention was to answer the question about when I would clarify my future.

"Like I've already said before, I intend to leave BVB in the summer. I cannot say anything else about it until January."

Lewandowski made an instant impact at Dortmund after joining from Lech Poznan in 2010, helping Jurgen Klopp's men to consecutive Bundesliga titles.

The 25-year-old's contract at Signal Iduna Park expires in June 2014, though, allowing him to speak to other clubs with a view to a move in January.

Lewandowski has scored 72 goals in his Dortmund career thus far.