No excuses for Juve - Evra

Juventus defender Patrice Evra said there were no excuses for his team's slow start to the Serie A season after another loss on Saturday.

Massimiliano Allegri's team suffered a 2-1 loss at Napoli to leave them with just one win from their opening six league games.

The four-time defending champions sit on five points and 13th in the Serie A table, already 10 points behind leaders Inter.

Evra remains upbeat about his team's title hopes, but was unwilling to give them excuses for yet another defeat.

"We're all responsible," the France international said.

"Our young players cannot be used as an excuse and it's down to the older heads to help them out.

"It's a difficult moment for us, and it hurts, but we're not panicking and I remain fully optimistic. Now we've got the Champions League and Bologna and we want to win at home."

Goals from Lorenzo Insigne and Gonzalo Higuain sent Napoli to their win, and they held on despite Mario Lemina pulling one back for Juve.