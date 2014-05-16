No favouritism in my selection, says Susic

Susic, 22, plies his trade at Croatian club Hadjuk Split, and earned a call-up to Safet Susic's squad having only represented Bosnia once previously.

The Sarajevo-born midfielder could have been available to represent Belgium or Croatia given his history but he chose to stick with his birth nation.

And Susic said he must still prove himself to the country's fans in Brazil, to wave away any doubts about his selection.

"Being a Susic is not easy," the midfielder told FIFA.com.

"I have to prove that I'm in the side not because of my name or my uncle but because of the work I've done.

"I've learned to live with that. Some people think I've had a few strings pulled for me, but I don't see it that way at all and I'm going to do everything I can on the pitch to show that."

His family connection did not even spare him an early notification of his selection.

"Croatian TV didn't broadcast my uncle's press conference and I only found out on the internet," he explained.

"I was absolutely thrilled when I saw my name. It was a childhood dream come true. I've worked very hard to make it happen. I am very proud and very happy."

Susic said his father Sead, the elder brother of coach Safet, has been his inspiration,

"If there is one person I need to thank, then it's him," Susic said of his father, who had one cap for Yugoslavia.

"He's my role model. He's always pushed me to improve, and he's pushed me very hard, too. I owe him an awful lot."

Susic explained his reasons behind deciding to play for Bosnia, who he debuted for in March in a friendly against Egypt.

"I have a very strong attachment to Belgium, but my whole family is from Bosnia. That's where my roots are. In the end my decision was a logical one," he said.