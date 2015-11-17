No Madrid talks, says Lewandowski's agent

Robert Lewandowski's agent has flatly dismissed any rumours linking the Bayern Munich striker with a switch to Real Madrid.

Lewandowski has enjoyed a stellar 2015-16 campaign so far, netting 25 goals in 22 games for club and country so far this term and, while Madrid are La Liga's top scorers, they trail Barcelona by three points heading into this weekend's Clasico.

Madrid-based newspaper Marca carried quotes over the weekend, attributed to Lewandowski's agent Cezary Kucharski, claiming that the Poland star would be interested in a switch to Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

However, the striker's representative has now backtracked and says he has little thought of brokering a deal any time soon.

He told Sportowefakty: "Since Robert signed a contract with Bayern Munich we have not talked with representatives from Real Madrid about a move to the club."