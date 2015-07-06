No move yet for Van Persie

Robin van Persie's agent played down reports the striker was close to a move away from Manchester United.

The 31-year-old had reportedly already agreed personal terms with Turkish Super Lig outfit Fenerbahce.

But his agent Kees Vos denied Van Persie had agreed to join another club, and he is expected at United training on Monday.

It was also reported that Van Persie had asked for a £12million payout to cover the final year of his contract.

"If Robin had found a new club, we would have announced it. And I'm in the Netherlands right now," Voss told Voetbal International.

"All I can say that Robin will simply report at Manchester United for the first training session."

Van Persie scored 10 Premier League goals in 2014-15, following on from campaigns of 26- and 12-goal hauls.