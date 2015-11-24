No Napoli fans allowed at Club Brugge Europa League match

No Napoli fans will be allowed to attend Thursday's Europa League game at Club Brugge, the Belgian club have confirmed.

The terror alert in the Belgian capital Brussels is at the highest level after the government warned of a "serious and imminent" threat of an attack.

Belgian Pro League matches between Lokeren and Anderlecht and Mouscron-Peruwelz and Sporting Charleroi were postponed as a result of the security fears.

Bruges is just over an hour outside Brussels and the city's mayor has decided no away supporters will be in attendance and that no further tickets will be sold for the game at the Jan Breydel Stadion.

A statement on Club Brugge's website read: "This afternoon, the mayor of Bruges has decided that no visiting supporters will be allowed in the stands for Club-Napoli on Thursday night.

"It was further decided that no more tickets will be sold for this fixture."