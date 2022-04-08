No new injury worries for David Martindale as Livingston take on Motherwell

Livingston manager David Martindale has no new injury worries for his side’s cinch Premiership showdown with Motherwell at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Striker Bruce Anderson is still out but is ahead of schedule in his bid to recover from injury and could be back for the first game after the split.

Caleb Chukwuemeka is likely to miss out again with a slight hamstring tweak.

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander will also select from an unchanged squad.

A couple of unnamed players were affected by illness at the start of this week but they are now back in training.

Nathan McGinley and Barry Maguire both remain out through injury.