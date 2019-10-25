No new problems for Norwich head coach Daniel Farke

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke reported no fresh injury concerns for Sunday’s Premier League match against Manchester United.

Centre-back Ben Godfrey, who had hernia surgery over the international break, went off early in the second half of the goalless draw at Bournemouth, but is expected to feature.

Winger Onel Hernandez should also be involved despite some knee pain after his return to action.

Goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann (groin) and midfielder Mario Vrancic (calf) plus defenders Christoph Zimmermann (foot), Timm Klose (knee) and Grant Hanley (groin) all continue their own rehabilitation.

Midfielder Paul Pogba remains out for Manchester United, but goalkeeper David De Gea will be ready to return to the starting line-up.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has ruled out the Frenchman due to an ongoing ankle issue, but expects to be able to call upon De Gea at Carrow Road after missing the Europa League match at Partizan Belgrade.

Left-back Luke Shaw and midfielder Nemanja Matic will be assessed after working on their fitness in Dubai, while defenders Axel Tuanzebe and Diogo Dalot missed the trip to Serbia through injury.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Amadou, Godfrey, Lewis, Tettey, Leitner, Cantwell, Buendia, McLean, Pukki, McGovern, Byram, Hernandez, Stiepermann, Trybull, Drmic, Srbeny.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Romero, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Young, Jones, Laird, Lindelof, Maguire, Rojo, Shaw, Williams, Fred, Gomes, Garner, Matic, McTominay, James, Lingard, Mata, Pereira, Chong, Greenwood, Martial, Rashford.