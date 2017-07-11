No offers yet for Belotti, say Torino

Torino president Urbano Cairo insists no offers have been made for Andrea Belotti, with the striker's release clause set at €100million.

Belotti, 23, is reportedly a target for Chelsea after scoring 26 Serie A goals last season.

But the nine-time Italy international is contracted until mid-2021 and Cairo said it would take €100m for an overseas club to secure Belotti's signature.

No teams are yet willing to meet that demand, according to the club's president.

"I chose the clause to be €100m abroad remember, because it is very high and for the moment no-one has come in for him," Cairo said.

"I'm glad he's with us and hope he stays."

Cairo believes there is little chance of Torino selling Belotti to a fellow Serie A club, saying: "I don't think it is possible, although the player's will is crucial."