No overnight Valencia success, says Chan

Lim completed a deal to purchase the Liga club back in May, sparking hopes that Valencia may be able to return to the glory days of the early 2000s, when they were twice beaten finalists in the UEFA Champions League and won the Spanish title in 2002 and 2004.

Signs of a potential resurgence have been there for all to see, with Valencia sitting fifth in the Spanish top flight following a strong start to the new campaign under coach Nuno.

But, while performances on the field have been strong so far in 2014/15, president Chan Lay Hoon – appointed as the club's first female president this week – has been quick to stress that Valencia still have a long way to go before they can challenge for major honours.

"We will always have constraints, we will always have a challenge to work within the budget under the Financial Fair Play," Chan told Valencia's official website.

"Success will not come overnight. We will have to work on it and we have to work together very united.

"I believe, and I am very positive and very confident, that we all have a bright future and Valencia will do very well.

"We have a very young team so I think we need to keep encouraging them and motivating them and get them to play together as a team."