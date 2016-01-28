No pay rise for Ibrahimovic, insists Raiola

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's agent Mino Raiola has dismissed suggestions that the Paris Saint-Germain striker has been handed a hefty pay rise.

A report from Le Parisien claimed the Ligue 1 champions had rewarded the 34-year-old with a €700,000 salary increase last month to take his monthly wage to €1.5 million before taxes.

However, Ibrahimovic's representative has made it clear the Sweden international's contract has not been improved, stressing there has not been a meeting with the club to negotiate a raise.

"I have never given any figures in the press, but I can tell you that what's been mentioned is entirely wrong," Raiola told L'Equipe.

"We have not touched Zlatan's contract. I did not go to Qatar this winter and Zlatan has never discussed his contracts with his clubs directly during the 12 years we have worked together.

"We met with the PSG hierarchy in Doha last summer and Zlatan did not ask for anything because he is happy with his existing deal."

Ibrahimovic's existing contract is due to expire at the end of the season, but he has yet to make a final decision on his future.

"All I can say is that Zlatan is very happy at PSG, but only Zlatan knows what will happen," Raiola added.

"We have a great relationship with PSG and they know we will make a decision on his future together.

"We will discuss everything with PSG. We will not cause a war for no reason. They have always behaved very well toward Zlatan."